"Foodies" - Shardul Thakur posts photo with MS Dhoni and CSK teammates

Pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur caught up with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa and Karn Sharma earlier today. CSK's bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and the franchise's consultant Sundar Raman were also present with the players.

Shardul Thakur was part of the Chennai Super Kings that lifted the IPL 2021 trophy in the United Arab Emirates. After the IPL season, Thakur turned up for Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, the all-rounder did not impress much at the mega event.

Thakur was not included in the Indian T20I squad for the home series against New Zealand. He spent time away from the field with his Chennai Super Kings teammates. Earlier today, the all-rounder posted a photo on Instagram where he can be seen having food with Dhoni, Uthappa, Sharma, Balaji and Raman.

"Foodies," Shardul Thakur captioned the post.

Shardul Thakur's post has gone viral on Instagram, gaining over 65,000 likes inside 30 minutes. More than 250 fans have already left a comment under the photo featuring the CSK stars.

Will Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni play together in IPL 2022?

Shardul Thakur (extreme right) was the leading wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shardul Thakur played a huge role in the Chennai Super Kings' fourth IPL championship win. The pace-bowling all-rounder was the team's most successful bowler, scalping 21 wickets in 16 matches.

However, it seems unlikely that the Chennai Super Kings will retain him ahead of IPL Auction 2022. The mega auction rules will reportedly allow the existing eight teams to retain a maximum of three Indian players only.

Chennai Super Kings are likely to retain the trio of MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja among the Indian players. It will be interesting to see if they spring a surprise and retain Shardul Thakur.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chennai Super Kings retain Shardul Thakur?