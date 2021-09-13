"For an old man like me, I need to stay fresh" - AB de Villiers opens up after first training session ahead of second phase of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star AB de Villiers has opened up on his first training session ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021, slated to commence on September 19 in the UAE.

De Villiers looked in decent touch in his first training session. In a video shared by RCB on their social media handles, the 37-year-old was seen hitting the ball all round the park.

Speaking after the end of the session, AB de Villiers revealed that it was difficult to bat because of the sticky wickets. The former South Africa cricketer said:

"It was very good. The wicket was a bit sticky so it was quite tough actually. Bowlers bowled very well and it's humid here, we are gonna sweat a lot which is good for losing a bit of weight but for an old man like me, I need to stay fresh as much as I can.

"It was a nice session and was nice to see everyone out there. All the guys are looking forward to get going. I am looking forward to tomorrow's warm-up game," he said.

RCB will look to continue their good run in the second phase of IPL 2021 as they continue chasing their dream of ending the trophy drought. Virat Kohli & Co are currently third in the points table with 10 points from seven games. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings occupy the top-two spots respectively.

"It's great to be together as a team again" - AB de Villiers

When quizzed about getting together with his RCB teammates again, AB de Villiers said:

"Absolutely, I have missed the guys. I have caught up with few individuals and I will get to meet up with the older guys over the next few days. I have covered a couple of guys today and it's nice to hear all the stories and what they got up to in the last couple of months. And, it's great to be together as a team again," AB de Villiers concluded.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20.

