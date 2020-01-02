4 cricketers who could debut for India in 2020

Fambeat Cricket FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan playing for Mumbai Indians

The Indian cricket fans would be happy with their team’s performance in 2019 but one thing that will trouble them is that World Cup semi-final which India could have won, but didn't. Barring that, it was a fabulous year for the Indian team. It all started with the series win Down Under – the first time an Indian team had defeated Australia in Australia.

India started the World Test Championship on the right note as they whitewashed West Indies in away conditions. India continued their home dominance as they won five consecutive Test matches against South Africa and Bangladesh. Towards the end of the year, India won a hard-fought ODI series against the West Indies.

Now that 2019 is over, India will focus on the T20 World Cup in October this year. India is still trying out a few fresh faces in the shortest format. Lately, Shivam Dubey and Navdeep Saini made their debut and were tested. India plays 15 T20Is before the World Cup starts and so they have plenty of time to bring in new talent if required. So, let’s have a look at four players who could make their India debut in 2020.

#4 Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal

In the shortest format, a wrist-spinner is necessary weapon and Shreyas Gopal is one of the better spinners going around in the country at the moment. The 26-year-old leg-spinner is an underrated bowler as he tends to go unnoticed on most of the occasions.

In the last season of the IPL, he got the most wickets by an Indian spinner. He was the pick of the wrist-spinners as he picked up 20 wickets in 14 games at an average of 17.35 and an economy rate of 7.22. The Karnataka lad even got a hat-trick which included the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, and Marcus Stoinis.

Gopal can even contribute with the bat and is a good fielder in the outfield. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 12 games. He is constantly performing and so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he is picked for India soon.

1 / 4 NEXT