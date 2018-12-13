4 players whose IPL careers dwindled after leaving Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are one of the most exciting teams in the Indian Premier League. They impressed everyone with the title victory in the inaugural edition of the IPL under the captaincy of legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, and have been putting up spirited performances ever since.

Yes, they have failed to emulate their initial success, and haven't able to find a motivating captain like Warne. But despite not producing the desired results, they are widely known for unearthing rare and skilled talents from across the country.

RR are responsible for bringing cricketers like Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreevats Goswami and Pravin Tambe to the fore.

While some of their former players like Tim Southee, Shane Watson and Ben Cutting have tasted immense success while donning the jerseys of other franchises, some others haven't been able to much make of an impact after leaving Jaipur.

Here, we take a look at four cricketers whose IPL careers dwindled after leaving Rajasthan Royals.

#4 Kevon Cooper

Kevon Cooper, the tall and lanky pacer from Trinidad and Tobago, was once deemed to be the next Dwayne Bravo in the making. He was a hot property in the IPL due to his splendid all-round skills.

In the 6 matches he played in the 2012 edition of the Indian Premier League, he took 10 wickets at a sublime economy rate of 7.25. However, his performances in the next season were the complete opposite, as he failed to make any notable contribution.

Due to his unimpressive performances and also the constant injuries he suffered, Cooper's value as a cricketer dropped down significantly and he got very less game time. He warmed the bench for the most part of the 2013 season, making only 5 appearances.

He was subsequently released by the franchise ahead of the 2015 IPL auction and has remained unsold since then.

