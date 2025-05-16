Full list of players unavailable for remainder of IPL 2025 ft. Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler 

Although the wave of confusion is yet to clear the air, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 hopes to conduct its final leg in a state of normalcy after the one-week suspension. The unfortunate events that led to the tournament's halt, coupled with the clash with international assignments, have led to select overseas players being unavailable for the closing stages.

Ad

The governing body has approved the provision of temporary replacements for franchises to use to counter the absence of unavailable players. Although the late signings will not be eligible for retention ahead of the mini-auction, several franchises have roped in last-minute signings to save their season.

On that note, let us take a look franchise-wise at the list of players who will not be featuring in the final leg of the IPL 2025 campaign.

Ad

Trending

#1 Gujarat Titans

Unavailable players: Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada

The table-toppers are likely to lose two of their key overseas stars upon IPL 2025 resumption. Buttler will miss the IPL 2025 Playoffs after being named in the ODI squad for the home series against West Indies. GT have already named Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis as a replacement.

GT were already without Kagiso Rabada for the majority of the campaign as he was serving a one-month ban after failing a drug test. The pacer will be involved in the preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final with South Africa. The Proteas have planned a warm-up fixture against Zimbabwe from June 3 onwards.

Ad

#2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Unavailable Players: Jacob Bethell and Lungi Ngidi

There were concerns regarding Josh Hazlewood's return, but the star pacer is set to be available. However, both Jacob Bethell and Lungi Ngidi will miss the playoffs since they are set to be occupied with international assignments in the coming days.

#3 Punjab Kings

Unavailable players: Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Marco Jansen

Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis are certain to miss the upcoming away clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but could return for the last set of league stage matches. But, Inglis might not be available for the playoffs since he is part of the Australia squad for the WTC Final.

Ad

Marco Jansen will not be part of the playoffs as he will be with the South Africa team ahead of the WTC Final.

#4 Mumbai Indians

Unavailable Players: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch

MI will lose the majority of their top order as both Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton will be involved in different international assignments. The five-time winners are reportedly considering the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Charith Asalanka as temporary replacements.

Ad

#5 Delhi Capitals

Unavailable Players: Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Donovan Ferreira

Perhaps the franchise most hit with unavailability issues. The overseas trio of Mitchell Starc, Jake Graer-McGurk, and Donavan Ferreira have opted not to return due to personal issues. DC have already named Mustafizur Rahman as a temporary replacement, after a few tense moments regarding the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Stubbs, on the other hand, will be involved with South Africa in their preparations for the WTC Final.

Ad

#6 Kolkata Knight Riders

Unavailable players: Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell

KKR will be without two overseas all-rounders in IPL 2025's final leg. Moeen Ali is reportedly down with a viral infection with the rest of his family, while Rovman Powell is battling an injury.

#7 Lucknow Super Giants

Unavailable Players: Aiden Markram, Mayank Yadav, and Shamar Joseph

Aiden Markram will have to join the South Africa squad for their WTC Final preparation in England. Mayank Yadav, on the other hand, sustained an injury after featuring in only two matches since his return. The franchise have roped in New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke as replacement.

Ad

Although Cricket West Indies have permitted Sherfan Rutherford and Romario Shepherd to complete their IPL 2025 assignments, pacer Shamar Joseph has not been released from the white-ball squad.

#8 Rajasthan Royals

Unavailable players: Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger

England pacer Jofra Archer will miss the remainder of the IPL 2025 season due to a thumb injury, However, he has been named in the ODI squad against the West Indies.

South Africa pacer Nandre Burger, who came in as a replacement for the injured Sandeep Sharma before the league's suspension, will also not be available.

Ad

#9 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Unavailable players: Wiaan Mulder

The South African all-rounder has been included in the WTC Final squad and will not be available for SRH in their last set of league stage matches. There is also a degree of uncertainty surrounding Heinrich Klaasen.

#10 Chennai Super Kings

Players unavailable: Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Rachin Ravindra, and Nathan Ellis

The English all-rounder pair of Sam Curran and Jamie Overton will not return to finish the IPL 2025 season The latter has been named in England's white-ball squad for the West Indies series. The overseas pair of Rachin Ravindra and Nathan Ellis will also not return to the IPL 2025 due to personal reasons.

According to reports, CSK are not looking to make any temporary signings. The franchise have already been eliminated from the playoffs race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More