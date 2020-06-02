'Gautam Gambhir changed KKR into a champion side,' feels Yusuf Pathan

KKR captain Gautam Gambhir (extreme left) along with Yusuf Pathan (second from right) and Manish Pandey (extreme right)

Explosive batsman Yusuf Pathan has credited former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir for the success of the IPL franchise. He stated that Gambhir was an instrumental factor in changing the fortunes of KKR in the IPL.

During a live session with former India player Mohammad Kaif, Pathan elaborated on how Gautam Gambhir backed every player in the squad, and planned for every occasion perfectly. He stated that his seven years as part of KKR under Gambhir were exceptional, and that the southpaw proved to be a dynamic captain.

He said:

“I played seven years for KKR under Gautam Gambhir. He was an exceptional captain and his planning was perfect and he used to back us a lot."

Pathan also credited Gambhir for developing a healthy relationship with all the players and the support staff, and incorporating their inputs while taking decisions. He explained that the left-hander was quite spontaneous in his decision-making during matches, and ultimately achieved a lot of success.

“He used to interact with all players, team management, support staff to take their knowledge on the game. But, when he’s on the field, he does whatever he feels right and he achieved a lot of success with that strategy.”

KKR won a final at Chennai, but they can also take inspiration from their 1st win there, on April 30th, 2012. Gambhir was declared MOM, but he insisted on @BindasrajaDas Debabrata Das sharing the award, as he was the one to finish the game! That spirit of sharing won the IPL! pic.twitter.com/r2T88slS8V — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 9, 2019

'Gautam Gambhir changed KKR into a champion side'

KKR went on to win the IPL in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir's leadership

Gautam Gambhir was bought by KKR in the 2011 auction, and helped them win the IPL in 2012 and 2014 under his inspiring leadership.

Pathan rates highly Gautam Gambhir's management of the team, and termed the change of fortunes of KKR under his captaincy as exceptional.

“The way he changed KKR team in to a champion side is exceptional. There were many memorable moments with KKR in my seven years.”

Gambhir played 154 IPL matches and scored 4218 runs at a phenomenal T20 average of 31.01. He amassed 36 fifties and scored at a healthy strike-rate of 123.91. The stylish opener moved to Delhi Capitals in 2018, and later retired from all formats of the game in the same year.