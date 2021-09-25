"Ghum Phir ke aa gayi na mere paas" - Twitterati trolls Punjab Kings for constantly chopping and changing their playing XI

Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad are facing off in the 37th game of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. SRH is in last position in the points table, while Punjab are just above them in seventh position.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field first. They are playing with an unchanged side. The Punjab Kings have handed Nathan Ellis a debut. They also brought in vastly experienced Chris Gayle into their side for this crucial contest.

Here are the playing XI's for the 37th IPL 2021 match.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Fans were happy to see Chris Gayle back in action today but were not pleased with PBKS team management's habit of making constant changes to their playing XI. They took to Twitter and trolled the Punjab Kings due to this.

If Punjab Kings can get their team selection right, they can still turn things around: Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Punjab Kings will still have the chance to salvage their IPL 2021 if they manage to get their team selection right.

The KL Rahul-led side have been struggling to find balance in their playing XI so far this season and have suffered multiple defeats due to this issue. In his column for The Times of India, Sunil Gavaskar tried to discern the reasons for the dismal performances of PBKS and wrote:

“It’s important even in this ultra-short format of the game that after a good partnership, the batter, who is at the crease after his partner gets out, has to ensure that he carries on batting without taking too many chances, even as the new batter at the crease settles in. Punjab, last year, got great starts as they did in the game against Rajasthan, but then when the opening partnership was broken, the other partner got out fast."

Sunil Gavaskar continued:

"Punjab will take heart from the fact that Hyderabad are stuck at the bottom of the table, and if they get their team selection right, then they could still turn things around.”

The Punjab Kings are currently in seventh position in the points table with six points from nine games. They cannot afford to lose any more of their remaining matches if they desire to qualify for the playoffs.

