“Give her that English citizenship, Heather!” - Fans erupt as Tara Norris scalps the first fifer of WPL 2023

USA bowler Tara Norris shone for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in WPL 2023 on Sunday, March 5. The left-arm pacer picked up the first fifer of the tournament as she finished with figures of 5/29 in her four overs.

The 24-year-old took the wickets of Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry and Kanika Ahuja.

With a fifer, she has joined Sohail Tanvir, who had the first-ever five-wicket haul in the IPL. Tanvir took six wickets for the Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2008.

For the uninitiated, the Philadelphia-born bowler was bought by DC for a base price of Rs 10 lakh during the WPL 2023 auction last month. Norris recently scalped 12 wickets for the Southern Vipers in the recently concluded Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022.

It’s worth mentioning that Tara Norris being an associate player allowed DC to play five overseas players in their playing XI in WPL.

Fans hailed Norris for her exceptional performance for DC in WPL 2023. A fan wrote:

“Give her that English citizenship, Heather!”

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

𝒩 @sunshinexgirll_ 🏼 Tara norris you beauty!!! Tara norris you beauty!!! 😍😍🙌🏼

Robyn Tan @robyntan Delhi Capitals picked up Tara Norris in the WPL auction for only 10 lakh. What a bargain. #RCBvsDC Delhi Capitals picked up Tara Norris in the WPL auction for only 10 lakh. What a bargain. #RCBvsDC

explorer @randomguy07001

#DCvsRCB Really happy for #TaraNorris . Good for the game of Cricket. Really happy for #TaraNorris. Good for the game of Cricket.#DCvsRCB

Lokesh Saini @LokeshVirat18K Good to see players from associate nations getting a chance. Tara Norris has grabbed it with both hands. Good to see players from associate nations getting a chance. Tara Norris has grabbed it with both hands. https://t.co/KCKN5GM2tQ

Hyara🥂 @_PopsicleHyara Tara Norris ne din mai taare dikha diye , what a player Tara Norris ne din mai taare dikha diye , what a player 😞

Shubham @rassivd

Alexa: sorry, Tara Norris is unplayable

🤣🤣🤣

#RCBvsDC Me: Alexa play Tara NorrisAlexa: sorry, Tara Norris is unplayable🤣🤣🤣 Me: Alexa play Tara Norris Alexa: sorry, Tara Norris is unplayable 🤣🤣🤣#RCBvsDC

Cricket Ki Batein 🇮🇳 @cricketkibatein #RCB #DC In a game with Perrys , Knights and Devines you see a Tara Norris from USA take the centerstage , this my friends is the beauty of THE IPL. #WPL In a game with Perrys , Knights and Devines you see a Tara Norris from USA take the centerstage , this my friends is the beauty of THE IPL. #WPL #RCB #DC

Navya @Navya_0404 Tara Norris picking the first ever WPL 5fer is a pleasant surprise. Deserves every single bit of that hype given she did it on a batting friendly surface. Tara Norris picking the first ever WPL 5fer is a pleasant surprise. Deserves every single bit of that hype given she did it on a batting friendly surface.

Tara Norris helps DC beat Smriti Mandhana’s RCB by 60 runs

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals beat Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in WPL 2023 on Sunday (March 5).

Invited to bat, DC posted a mammoth 223/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Meg Lanning (72 off 43) and Shafali Verma (84 off 45) shared a partnership of 162 runs for the opening wicket. Together, the duo smashed four sixes and 24 boundaries. Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 39 off 17 and 22 off 15, respectively.

Heather Knight finished with figures of 2/40 as the RCB bowlers had an off day on the field.

In response, Tara Norris’ five wicket-haul helped DC restrict RCB to 163/8. Alice Capsey also scalped two wickets, while Shikha Pandey took one.

For RCB, Mandhana top scored with 35, while Knight and Ellyse Perry contributed 34 and 31, respectively.

