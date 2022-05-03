Glenn Maxwell's best knocks in the IPL 

Glenn Maxwell joined an illustrious group of players as he notched up 8000 runs in T20s. As a result, the Aussie has become the fourth-highest run-getter in T20 history.

He has long been a household name in the white-ball format, a mainstay of the Australian side and the Indian Premier League. Glenn Maxwell has played over 200 international games and over 100 IPL matches.

Known for his explosive and unorthodox batting, Glenn Maxwell made his mark in white-ball cricket through power hitting and an IPL career strike rate of 153, alongside a sound average of 25.29.

On that note, let's take a look at Glenn Maxwell's finest innings in the IPL over his 10 years in the competition.

#4 68 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2016)

In 2016, Kings XI Punjab opted to bowl first in their match against Kolkata. This didn't seem to be a sound decision after their openers notched up fast-flowing half-centuries early on.

After stemming the flow of runs and limiting them to 165, Glenn Maxwell was thrust into the middle early on at 53/4 to join Wriddhiman Saha.

With 11 overs left, Maxwell's runs came by way of doubles and singles at first. However, he then completely changed gears by belting six fours and four sixes and finished with 68 from the 42 balls he faced.

It was not necessarily one of Maxwell's highest scores, but certainly one of his best in terms of his influence in the match. Unfortunately, the Punjab side fell seven runs short of the target.

#3 90 runs vs Chennai Super Kings (2014)

Glenn Maxwell's innings against Chennai in 2014 was simply phenomenal, in a pure power-hitting sense. He only took 38 balls to register 90 runs, at a strike rate above 236.4.

That incredible display helped Kings XI Punjab along to a first-innings total of 231/4 (44-run win). Maxwell's innings included six fours and eight sixes.

#2 95 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014)

In 2014, Maxwell humiliated the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in Sharjah with a monstrous knock of 95 runs.

The Aussie came out to bat in the seventh over of the innings, showing no mercy on his way to a near-hundred. He occupied the crease until the 18th over of the innings. Maxwell's 95 came off 43 balls, with five fours and six sixes. He bludgeoned the ball to all parts of the ground and took his side to a first-innings total of 193/6.

Maxwell finished with the Man of the Match award for his match-winning performance.

#1 95 runs vs Chennai Super Kings (2014)

Another 95 runs for Maxwell in the 2014 IPL. However, this was arguably marginally better given it came against a then top side in Chennai Super Kings in a mammoth run chase of 206.

It was also Maxwell's debut for Punjab Kings XI and he impressed onlookers with a knock of 95 off just 43 balls again.

Maxwell took charge of the game in the second innings, hitting the ball for several boundaries - 15 fours and two sixes.

His partnership with David Miller (115 runs) turned the game and helped the Punjab side pull off a first-class run chase. Maxwell earned another Man of the Match award and was also the Player of the Tournament in 2014.

