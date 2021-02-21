Going unsold in the IPL 2021 auction wasn't unexpected: Aaron Finch

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch accepted that somewhere deep down he knew he could go unsold in the IPL 2021 auction. The 34-year-old has played 87 games for eight different IPL teams, but never quite found consistent success at any franchise.

Finch had a forgetful season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, scoring just 268 runs in 12 games at a modest average of 22.3. He followed it up with a dismal Big Bash League, notching up a mere 179 runs in 13 innings for the Melbourne Renegades.

In a press conference ahead of Australia's first T20I against New Zealand, Aaron Finch gave his honest reaction to going unsold in the IPL 2021 auction.

"It would've been nice to be playing again, it's an amazing competition to be a part of, but it wasn't unexpected that I didn't get picked up to be honest," Aaron Finch said.

Aaron Finch looking forward to spend time with family

Although Finch would have loved to be a part of the upcoming IPL season, he wants to look at the brighter side of things. Having been a part of different bio-bubbles since last August, the Australian skipper is keen to spend some quality time with his family.

"I'd prefer to be playing cricket, but a little bit of time at home might not be the worst thing, having quite a full schedule since August when we left for the UK and a few times in quarantine and a lot of times in hubs and bubbles...I think just getting home and recharging the batteries might be nice," Aaron Finch asserted.

Finch, who was once the No.1 ranked T20I batsman in the world, will look to redeem himself against New Zealand. The Australian has seen such slumps before and should know exactly how to overcome them and stage a stong comeback.