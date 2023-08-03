"Goodbye to the game of cricket"- Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all formats of the game

Manoj Tiwary has retired from all formats of cricket. The Indian batter made the announcement on Thursday, August 3, in an Instagram post.

Tiwary played his last international match (ODI) for India against Zimbabwe on July 14, 2015. After the BCCI selection committee dropped him from the Indian squad, Tiwary continued to play in the IPL and domestic tournaments. However, he could never earn a recall to the Indian team.

Shedding some light on his numbers in international cricket, Manoj Tiwary represented India in 12 ODIs, scoring 287 runs. He recorded one hundred and one fifty in the 50-over format. He also played three T20Is for India, in which he managed 15 runs.

"Goodbye to the game of cricket. This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of,starting from the times when my life were challenged by different forms of difficulties. Will ever be grateful to this game and to the GOD, who has always been in my side throughout," Tiwary wrote on Instagram.

In his statement, Tiwary expressed gratitude to every individual who played a role in his career. He gave a special shoutout to his parents, his wife Susmita Roy, his fans, and his coach Manabendra Ghosh, who was a father-like figure to him.

Manoj Tiwary played his last IPL match in 2018

While Manoj Tiwary played only 15 matches for India, he achieved a lot of success in the IPL. He represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils), Rising Pune Supergiant, and Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) in total of 98 matches.

Tiwary scored 1,695 runs at an average of 28.73. He is best remembered for scoring the winning runs in the IPL 2012 final, helping KKR defeat Chennai Super Kings and win their first title. His last IPL appearance came for Punjab against CSK on May 20, 2018. Tiwary scored a 30-ball 35 in that match.