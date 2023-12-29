GT's strongest playing XI and impact players after IPL 2024 auction

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have been one of the best teams over the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having reached the final twice and gone all the way once.

This time around, though, things are set to be difficult for the Titans. They have lost Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians (MI), and Shubman Gill has been appointed the captain of the franchise. GT were also unable to secure the signings of their first-choice targets at the IPL 2024 auction.

Nevertheless, Gujarat have a strong roster, with plenty of options in the bowling department. They can put several combinations depending upon the conditions and have the freedom to experiment.

GT's squad after the IPL 2024 auction: Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

Here is GT's strongest playing XI, along with their impact player candidates, after the IPL 2024 auction.

Openers: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Shubman Gill has been announced as GT's captain

Shubman Gill amassed 890 runs in IPL 2023 and is set to take first strike once again. It will be interesting to see how captaincy impacts his game as he has never been at the helm of a top-level side before.

Gill has a few options to partner him at the top of the order. Matthew Wade has been in excellent ball-striking form lately and can operate as both opener and finisher. Kane Williamson, meanwhile, would offer a stabilizing presence in the top order.

However, overseas slots are ideally used elsewhere. While Wade is better off being used as a finisher and might struggle to be one of the four overseas players despite his form, Williamson arguably isn't dynamic enough for the IPL right now.

So Wriddhiman Saha could retain his place at the top. Not only is the veteran one of the best glovemen in the world, but he also has the ability to give the side quick starts in the powerplay.

Middle Order: B Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia

David Miller will need to step up in Hardik Pandya's absence

Sai Sudharsan can also open the batting but doesn't form a particularly enticing combination with Gill. The southpaw could thus slot in at No. 3. Having broken through at the international level, he is in line to have a prolific IPL campaign for the Titans.

Azmatullah Omarzai became the latest addition to GT's Afghan contingent as they snapped him up at his base price. While there are doubts over whether he is ready for the IPL level, he turned in an excellent 2023 World Cup campaign in both departments.

Omarzai's presence in the side would give GT a fourth pace-bowling option, something they would struggle to achieve otherwise. Vijay Shankar doesn't bowl much anymore, and the Afghan all-rounder offers significant new-ball value.

Moreover, Shankar has been in middling form for Tamil Nadu in the recently concluded white-ball domestic season. Age might be catching up to him, and GT can't rely on him for the long run.

Abhinav Manohar is another candidate to bat in the middle order. He could be used off the bench as an impact player to give GT some flexibility in that provision. If the top order does well, the Titans could bring in an additional bowler for the second innings instead of using Manohar as an impact player.

David Miller and Rahul Tewatia are two of the first names on the teamsheet. The former will have to take on more responsibilities in the batting department following Hardik's departure, while the latter could be required to roll his arm over more often.

Shahrukh Khan, one of GT's premier purchases at the IPL 2024 auction, could slot into the middle order as a finisher. Gujarat love having plenty of options at the back end, and Shahrukh's power could be utilized well.

Lower Order: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

Mohammed Shami bowls: IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma formed the backbone of the GT bowling lineup in IPL 2023. All three are set to feature heavily once again. While Mohit isn't getting any younger, the only other death-bowling option at the franchise's disposal is the inexperienced Kartik Tyagi.

Spencer Johnson is one of the few bowlers on the GT roster with the ability to bowl at all three phases of the innings. The Aussie left-armer is relatively untested at the top level, but he could turn out to be a shrewd signing by the 2022 IPL champions.

R Sai Kishore could be brought in as an impact player if the conditions assist spin. Noor Ahmad had a couple of promising performances in IPL 2023, but the team composition in the aftermath of Hardik's departure means that GT might not be able to field him.

Umesh Yadav is a quality powerplay option, but Gujarat will have Shami, Omarzai and Johnson to bank on. The experienced Indian pacer doesn't have much value elsewhere, and playing him could compromise the overall balance of the bowling lineup.

GT's strongest playing XI after IPL 2024 auction: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.

GT's impact player candidates after IPL 2024 auction: Abhinav Manohar (frontrunner), Vijay Shankar, Kartik Tyagi, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav.

