GT vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 59 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. CSK are in fourth place in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches. GT are in last position with eight points from 11 games.

A win for Chennai on Friday will take them one step closer to the playoffs. On the other hand, Gujarat need to clinch a victory to keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

Gujarat Titans have had an extremely poor IPL 2024 campaign, putting them on the brink of elimination. They have lost four of their last five matches. In their previous two games, they have gone down to RCB by nine wickets and four wickets respectively. On the other hand, CSK got the better of Punjab Kings by 28 runs in Dharamsala in their last match.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have met six times in the IPL, with both franchises winning three matches each. When the sides clashed in the first half of this year's edition, Chennai got the better of Gujarat by 63 runs at Chepauk.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

GT vs CSK head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat and Chennai have clashed twice in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with both teams winning one game each. The last match played at this venue between the two sides was the IPL 2023 final, which CSK won by five wickets [DLS method].

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings matches

Chennai Super Kings have won the last three matches played between the two sides. Gujarat Titans won the two encounters before that - one each in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

Here's a summary of the last five Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings games:

CSK (206/6) beat GT (143/8) by 63 runs, March 26, 2024

CSK (171/5 in 15 ov) beat GT (214/4 in 20 ov) by 5 wkts [DLS method], May 29, 2023

CSK (172/7) beat GT (157) by 15 runs, May 23, 2023

GT (182/5) beat CSK (178/7) by 5 wickets, March 31, 2023

GT (137/3) beat CSK (133/5) by 7 wickets, May 15, 2022

