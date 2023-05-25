LSG vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) squared off in the Eliminator of the ongoing season of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

Rohit Sharma won the toss for Mumbai and decided to bat first in the knockout fixture. The side posted an impressive total upfront, finishing at 182/8 in 20 overs. Cameron Green was the top run-scorer for them, mustering 41 runs in 23 deliveries.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (26) and Nehal Wadhera (23) also chipped in with valuable cameos. For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq registered a four-wicket haul, while Yash Thakur bagged three scalps.

The second half of the contest was completely dominated by MI. The LSG batters failed to step up under pressure as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis, with his 40-run knock, was the only saving grace for Lucknow.

Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai. The MI pacer conceded just five runs from 3.3 overs while taking five wickets. LSG were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 101, losing the match by 81 runs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #LSGvsMI #crickettwitter Mumbai Indians will face GT in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 🤩📸: IPL/JioCinema Mumbai Indians will face GT in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 🤩📸: IPL/JioCinema #IPL2023 #LSGvsMI #crickettwitter https://t.co/RhVCbQ6EOI

MI will now take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. The winner of the clash will join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

Here, we take a look at three moments in the LSG vs MI Eliminator that grabbed the attention of fans.

#3 Naveen ul-Haq's twin strikes in the 11th over of MI innings

LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq impressed many with his bowling exploits in the Eliminator. He dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma early in the contest, getting his team off to a wonderful start.

He provided Lucknow with two more major breakthroughs in the 11th over, swinging the pendulum in the favor of his team. He removed Suryakumar Yadav with a fantastic slower delivery.

The batter tried to play a lofted shot but was undone by the slowness of the ball. He couldn't get the desired connection and was caught at long-off. Naveen struck again in the same over, dismissing the well-set Cameron Green.

He rattled Green's stumps with another slower one. The Lucknow-based side took a commanding position, as Naveen dismissed two dangerous-looking batters in a single over.

#2 Marcus Stoinis getting run out after a mid-pitch collision with Deepak Hooda

With LSG's top-order batters failing to make a significant impact, the onus was on Marcus Stoinis to take his side to victory. The swashbuckling batter did try his best, scoring 40 runs in 27 balls.

He would consider himself unlucky due to the manner in which he lost his wicket. Stoinis was run out in the 12th over of the run chase following a mid-pitch collision with Deepak Hooda.

The right-handed batter had hit the ball towards the mid-wicket region. The two batters ran a single and tried to complete a double. However, both were busy watching the ball and ended up running into each other.

#1 Akash Madhwal equalling Anil Kumble's record for most economical five-wicket haul in IPL

Akash Madhwal shone with the ball for Mumbai in the all-important encounter. The right-arm fast bowler bowled a fiery spell, not giving the Lucknow batters any chance of breaking the shackles.

He finished with figures of 5/5, equaling legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble's record of conceding the least runs for a five-wicket haul in the league's history.

Madhwal dismissed Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohsin Khan.

Poll : 0 votes