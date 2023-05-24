GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: CSK Player Ratings as Gaikwad, Jadeja lead MS Dhoni and Co. to record-extending 10th final

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sealed their place in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final as they beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday, May 23.

Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl first didn't pay off as the home side racked up 172/7 in their 20 overs on the back of Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century. The dew stayed away for the most part of the second innings as all five CSK bowlers chipped in with at least one wicket.

Here are CSK's player ratings from their IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 clash against GT.

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Chennai Player Ratings: Gaikwad essays solid fifty before bowlers turn in complete effort

CSK's openers weren't both at their fluent best but stitched together an important partnership

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 9/10

On a track that wasn't easy to bat on and up against a lethal bowling attack, Gaikwad rode on a lifeline to notch up his second successive half-century even as his opening partner struggled for timing. The young opener hit seven fours and a six in his vital knock and also plucked a stunning catch towards the end of GT's innings.

Devon Conway: 6/10

Conway could never get going, with his strike rate of 117.64 not making for impressive reading. The southpaw's 40-run knock featured only four fours, of which three were off the outside edge. He was superb on the field, though.

Ajinkya Rahane: 6.5/10

Rahane came in at No. 4 and struck a six in his 17-run cameo. He ensured that CSK didn't lose momentum in the middle overs after Shivam Dube's early dismissal.

Ambati Rayudu: 7/10

Rayudu danced down the track to hammer a four off his first ball and also pumped Rashid Khan over the leg-side boundary for a six. The veteran batter's nine-ball 17 went a long way in the Super Kings reaching an above-par total.

Moeen Ali: 6.5/10

Moeen made nine runs off just four balls after coming in at No. 8. He wasn't needed with the ball.

Shivam Dube: 4/10

Dube recorded a rare failure in IPL 2023. He failed to pick a Noor Ahmad googly to be castled rather comprehensively while attempting a big hit.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9/10

Jadeja turned in a meaningful all-round display against GT. While his 22-run knock could've been scored at a faster clip, his stingy spell put the brakes on the Titans in the middle overs. The left-arm spinner dismissed Dasun Shanaka and David Miller.

MS Dhoni: 7/10

Dhoni couldn't make an impact with the bat, but his captaincy was excellent. He was in total control of the second innings, with his bowling changes and field placements paying off perfectly. The CSK skipper also smartly ensured that Matheesha Pathirana would be able to bowl his full quota.

Maheesh Theekshana: 8/10

Theekshana seems to have hit a purple patch at exactly the right time in the tournament. He sent back Hardik Pandya in the powerplay before returning to castle Rahul Tewatia with a beautiful carrom ball. The Sri Lankan's fielding, though, is a serious problem.

Deepak Chahar: 8.5/10

Chahar had both GT openers caught on the deep square boundary at different stages of the innings. His dismissal of Shubman Gill in his final over was a massive wicket in the context of the game. The fast bowler also grabbed an excellent catch to wrap up the game.

Matheesha Pathirana [impact]: 7/10

Pathirana's radar has been a touch off of late. He sent down seven wides against GT, with his four overs costing 37 runs. The young pacer was good overall, though, with his splendid 18th over helping CSK edge ahead at the death.

Tushar Deshpande: 6.5/10

Deshpande was Chennai's most expensive bowler on the night, but he bowled decently in the powerplay. He also prised out Rashid Khan, although his execution was off at times.

