GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch history and IPL records

Gujarat Titans will battle Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (March 31) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL 2023 season opener. Both sides will look to start the new season with a win.

CSK and GT have never met at the Narendra Modi Stadium before. The two teams met twice at IPL 2022, with both games taking place in Maharashtra. GT emerged victorious in both games. They will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins against the Super Kings in the IPL.

Ahead of the opening game of IPL 2023, here's a look at the pitch history of Ahmedabad's stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records & stats

Ahmedabad's new stadium hosted two games in the IPL last year. The team batting second won both games. Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2, and Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in the final.

The pitch at the venue helps both batters and bowlers. In a T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad earlier this year, Shubman Gill scored a hundred, while Hardik Pandya bagged a four-wicket haul.

Here's a list of some important numbers you need to know from previous IPL games hosted at Ahmedabad's new stadium.

IPL matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 106* - Jos Buttler (RR) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Best bowling figures: 3/17 - Hardik Pandya (GT) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2022

Highest team score: 179/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2021

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 167/3 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2021

Average first-innings score: 155

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad helped batters and bowlers equally in eight IPL games. Batters had a good time, but none of the teams touched the 200-run mark. Even bowlers enjoyed success on this ground, but the batting team always managed at least 120 runs.

In the two international games played in Ahmedabad earlier this year, batters scored heaps of runs. It should not be a surprise if the IPL 2023 season opener is a high-scoring game too.

Narendra Modi Stadium last IPL match

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the last IPL game at this ground. Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance guided GT to a historic win. Pandya scalped three wickets in the first innings and scored 34 off 30 to help Gujarat win.

Twelve wickets fell in that game, with pacers taking seven of them, while eight sixes were hit. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 (Jos Buttler 39, Hardik Pandya 3/17) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 (Shubman Gill 45*, Trent Boult 1/14) by 7 wickets

Poll : 0 votes