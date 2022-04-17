GT vs CSK IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Gujarat vs Chennai IPL 2022 match?

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have one win from five games in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL newbies Gujarat Titans (GT) have one loss from five games.

If you were asked to associate team with points at the time of the IPL 2022 auction, you'd probably have bet the house on CSK being the team with four wins. After all, it seemed like GT had major holes in the batting department, while the Men in Yellow managed to retain most of their core and still had MS Dhoni, who could extract every ounce of potential from an impotent bowling attack.

However, this IPL season has panned out vastly differently. Hardik Pandya has taken to captaincy like a duck to water, batting at No. 4 and churning out four overs in most games. Dhoni has stepped down and his replacement, Ravindra Jadeja, is still finding his feet in the role. Deepak Chahar has fallen victim to two serious injuries, leaving an already depleted CSK bowling attack hanging on by a thread.

Although the four-time champions are on the back of a potentially season-reviving win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), their labored players will be wary of the test a young and energetic GT side pose. With various players punching above their weight to make the Titans batting lineup far less feeble than it initially seemed, there's no doubt that they're one of the favorites to seal a playoff berth.

CSK and GT, on completely contrasting paths in the IPL, face off in Match 29 of the 2022 season. The MCA Stadium in Pune will play host to the encounter, which will be the second game of a double-header on Sunday, April 17.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: GT vs CSK

Robin Uthappa walloped the Royal Challengers Bangalore to all parts after a sedate start

The CSK and GT top orders have serious issues. Jason Roy's withdrawal forced the Titans to pitchfork Matthew Wade into an opening role alongside Shubman Gill, and the Aussie hasn't delivered so far. With Wriddhiman Saha and Rahmanullah Gurbaz eagerly waiting for their chances, Wade is running out of time to prove his worth.

On the flip side, Ruturaj Gaikwad can't seem to buy a run at the moment. Last year's Orange Cap winner has been an astronomical letdown in IPL 2022, with his 35 runs from five games not even in the same galaxy - let alone the same planet - as his 635 from 2021. Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube have kept the batting unit afloat, but the rest have to chip in immediately.

Things are looking up in the bowling department for CSK. Maheesh Theekshana scalped four wickets against RCB, and if they can bring in proper replacements for Mukesh Choudhary - who dropped three catches in the previous game - and Chris Jordan, they should be able to seriously challenge GT.

Overall, CSK haven't shown enough signs of improvement in IPL 2022 to warrant being picked ahead of GT, with the same players stepping up in almost every game. Assuming Pandya is fit, the Titans are the definite favorites to improve their standing at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. However, the four-time champions always have something in their locker, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if they build on their win.

Prediction: GT to win Match 29 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna

