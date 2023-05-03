GT vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 44

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat IPL 2023 current table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs in a low-scoring encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

David Warner won the toss for the Capitals and decided to bat first. However, the team's batting let them down once more, with their top-order players unable to contribute significantly.

Aman Khan saved DC's blushes by hitting his maiden half-century in the competition. Apart from his 51-run knock, the likes of Axar Patel and Ripal Patel also chipped in with valuable contributions, scoring 27 and 23 runs, respectively.

Thanks to the revival, Delhi managed to post a competitive 131-run target. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers in the contest, bagging a remarkable four-wicket haul.

Similar to DC, the GT batters also found it challenging to score runs quickly. Skipper Hardik Pandya emerged as the top performer with the bat for the home team, remaining unbeaten on 59 off 53 balls.

Rahul Tewatia threatened to take the game away from Delhi with a quick-fire 20-run cameo towards the end. It was down to 12 runs off the final over, and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma won the battle of nerves, steering his team to a crucial victory as Gujarat finished 125/6 after 20 overs.

While their victory against the defending champions will do wonders for DC's confidence, they continue to remain at the bottom of the points table. The Delhi-based side has won just three of their nine outings so far in the tournament.

GT, on the other hand, have won six out of nine matches and are currently placed at the top of the standings. They are the only team to have 12 points in their tally at this juncture.

On that note, we will look at three instances that created a buzz during the GT vs DC match.

#1 Wriddhiman Saha's top effort with gloves to dismiss Manish Pandey

GT pacer Mohammed Shami gave the DC batters a torrid time early on in the game, bowling a sensational spell with the new ball. He provided the team with crucial breakthroughs early on, propelling them into pole position.

The senior pacer dismissed Manish Pandey in the fifth over, claiming his third wicket of the match. While it was another wonderful delivery by the bowler, it was keeper Wriddhiman Saha who stole the show with a sensational effort.

The ball took a thick outside edge of Pandey's bat and flew quickly in the direction of the first slip. Saha dived to his right and ended up plucking a brilliant one-handed catch to send the batter packing.

#2 Rahul Tewatia's hat-trick of sixes

Rahul Tewatia has emerged as the big-hit merchant for the Gujarat side in the tournament. The left-handed batter has thrived in the finisher's role, helping his team cross the line on multiple occasions with his impactful cameos.

The southpaw took apart Delhi speedster Anrich Nortje in the all-important penultimate over of the run chase. GT needed 33 runs to win from the final two overs.

Tewatia delivered under pressure yet again, hitting the third ball of the over for a flat six over deep square-leg. The swashbuckler followed it up by sending the next ball over the long-on boundary.

The 29-year-old cleared the ropes on the subsequent delivery as well, dispatching it over the cow corner for a maximum to complete a hat-trick of sixes.

#3 Ishant Sharma's knuckle-ball to get the better of Vijay Shankar

Veteran India seamer Ishant Sharma has been a revelation for the Delhi-based side this season. The line-and-length operator has impressed many with his tidy spells, and he came up with yet another wonderful performance in their latest fixture.

The right-arm pacer foxed Vijay Shankar with a clever knuckle-ball in the fifth over of Gujarat's run chase. He pitched it up and the batter was completely deceived by the change of pace.

Shankar was early in his shot as he tried to play the flick. However, the Titans' player failed to get any bat to it and the ball ultimately ended up rattling the stumps.

