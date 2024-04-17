GT vs DC Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 32 ft. Sumit Kumar

Delhi Capitals (DC) completed a comfortable six-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, April 17, in match number 32 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

Rishabh Pant won the toss for Delhi and elected to field first. Gujarat were off to a disastrous start, losing Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, and David Miller in the powerplay.

Rashid Khan helped GT salvage some pride with a gutsy 31-run knock. Gujarat's batting let them down big time, as apart from Rashid, the only two batters who were able to cross the double figures were Sai Sudharsan (12) and Rahul Tewatia (10).

GT were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 89. Mukesh Kumar bagged three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tritan Stubbs each took two scalps.

DC chased down the target comfortably in just 8.5 overs to clinch a comprehensive win. Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 20 runs at the top of the order, whereas Shai Hope (19) and Rishabh Pant (16*) also chipped in with valuable cameos.

Both Gujarat and Delhi have won three out of their first seven fixtures in IPL 2024. DC are placed sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.074. GT, on the other hand, have a net run rate of -1.303 and occupy the seventh spot in the standings.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the GT vs DC match that generated buzz among the fans.

#3 Rishabh Pant's impressive glovework

DC skipper Rishabh Pant returned to competitive cricket with the IPL 2024 following a lengthy injury layoff since suffering a horrific car crash in December 2022.

It didn't take much time for the talented youngster to find his batting form. While Pant has dazzled the viewers with his batting exploits this season, it was his wonderful glovework this time that caught the attention of the viewers.

In the fifth over of the GT innings, Pant completed a spectacular one-handed diving catch to send David Miller packing.

Expand Tweet

His sharp work behind the stumps helped DC get two more breakthroughs, as he stumped Abhinav Manohar and Shahrukh Khan off Tristan Stubbs' bowling in the ninth over.

#2 DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk starting his innings with a six yet again

Jake Fraser-McGurk opened the innings with Prithvi Shaw in David Warner's absence. The swashbuckling batter made his intentions clear right from ball one, hitting Sandeep Warrier for a stunning six down the ground.

Expand Tweet

The 22-year-old continued his counter-attacking approach despite the modest target. He scored 20 runs off 10 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes before falling to Spencer Johnson in the second over.

It is worth mentioning that Fraser-McGurk made his IPL debut in DC's previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He started his knock with a six in his maiden outing as well and finished with 55 off 35 in a winning cause.

#1 Sumit Kumar's brilliance in the field to send back Sai Sudharsan

GT's top-order batter Sai Sudharsan has been one of the team's top performers with the bat this season. The southpaw is the second-highest run-getter for Gujarat, chalking up 238 across seven innings at an average of 34.00.

The onus was on Sudharsan to steer the ship out of the choppy waters for the home team following the early dismissals of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. However, the left-handed batter failed to make a significant impact, departing in the fifth over.

Expand Tweet

Sudharsan set off to steal a quick single after punching one towards mid-wicket. Sumit Kumar stunned the batter with a brilliant one-handed pick-up and throw. He inflicted a direct hit to run Sudharsan out.

