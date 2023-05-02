GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

Apart from being defending champions, Gujarat are currently the table-toppers. They have played eight matches so far, winning six.

GT are on a three-match winning streak, having got the better of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Mumbai Indians (MI), and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They were clinical in their victory over KKR. Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, and Noor Ahmad combined to restrict Kolkata to 179/7. Vijay Shankar’s blitz of 51* off 24 balls then took them home in 17.5 overs.

Meanwhile, after two wins, DC returned to disappointing ways, failing to chase 198 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Delhi were comfortably placed at 112/1 in the 12th over as Philip Salt (59) and Mitchell Marsh (63) played impressive knocks. However, they completely lost their way after the partnership was broken.

DC are currently rock-bottom in the standings with just two wins from eight games.

Today's GT vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, David Warner said:

“It looks like a nice wicket, a little dry from one end. I think we're going to have a little more confidence if we bat first and put some runs on the board.”

For Delhi, Mitchell Marsh is sick, so Rilee Rossouw comes back in. Khaleel Ahmed is also back after a long period due to a hamstring niggle. Gujarat are playing the same team.

GT vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Gujarat subs: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

Delhi subs: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel.

Today's GT vs DC pitch report

According to Nick Knight, the pitch has a nice covering of grass but it’s thinned down a little bit. It is a little drier, partly because a bit of rain is expected - when the groundsmen put the covers on, they don’t want this to be too moist. There are a bit of cracks here and there. It's a pretty flat and good surface overall.

Today's GT vs DC match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

GT vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: V Narayanan Kutty

