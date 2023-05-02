GT vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are ahead of the mid-table logjam in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), but they will know that they're not far enough ahead to rest easy.

With a top-two spot on the line, the defending champions are two points clear of as many as five teams locked on 10 points. They also have a game in hand, though, which will be played against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, May 2 in Ahmedabad.

GT won't get a better opposition to potentially go four points clear at the summit of the IPL 2023 standings. With only two wins from eight matches, DC are at the very bottom of the table and have been definitively the worst side in the competition this year.

David Warner and Co. briefly gathered some momentum with two wins on the trot, but it all fell apart once again at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Capitals will probably need to win all of their remaining matches to stand a chance of making the playoffs, with their net run rate being the worst among all 10 teams.

The last time the two teams met in the IPL, GT ran out winners by six wickets. The highlight of the contest was Player of the Match B Sai Sudharsan scooping Anrich Nortje over fine leg with disdain. It is worth noting that DC have failed to beat the Titans in two attempts.

IPL 2023, GT vs DC Match Prediction: Table-topping Titans look to pull away from the pack

Prithvi Shaw has lost his place in the DC lineup after a string of low scores

GT's bowling has been deadly this year, even though the venue in Ahmedabad has proven to be a high-scoring one.

Mohammad Shami has set the tone in the powerplay, while Rashid Khan has wreaked havoc in the middle overs. Noor Ahmad's emergence as a supporting spinner and Mohit Sharma's resurgence as a death-overs bowler have only strengthened the Titans' outfit.

Gujarat do have a few concerns, though. Hardik Pandya, who is for some reason batting at No. 3, hasn't been anywhere near his best this season. The skipper's failures have been made up for by the likes of Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Manohar, but DC will want to poke this weak spot and see if it produces any injuries.

The Capitals, on the other hand, have way more than a few concerns. Their bowling attack doesn't look threatening and their batting simply hasn't come to the party in most games.

DC's unit is heavily reliant on David Warner and Axar Patel, with the rest of the top seven all failing to deliver in IPL 2023. Against a bowling attack as potent as GT's, the away side could crumble.

While anything can happen in a game of cricket, especially one played at a venue like Ahmedabad, which serves as an equalizer, the Titans are the definite favorites to come away with two points.

Prediction: GT to win Match 44 of IPL 2023.

