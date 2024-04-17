GT vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

It wasn't long ago that Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were featuring for India in the U19 World Cup. Their careers have taken contrasting paths since then, with Gill nailing down a place in the national side and Shaw dealing with a few fitness and form issues in an inconsistent spell.

Those differences have made themselves felt in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. While Gill has an Orange Cap and the reins of a franchise in his hands now, Shaw needed to make a statement in training to even nail down a place in his side. Nevertheless, they come into Match 32 of IPL 2024 as key players for their respective teams.

Gill is the leading run-scorer for the Gujarat Titans (GT) and has been reasonably good as a leader. Shaw, meanwhile, has injected some fire into the Delhi Capitals (DC) top order and has played a couple of valuable cameos.

Needless to say, the GT vs DC contest is more than just this head-to-head battle. With IPL 2024 heating up and the points table starting to take shape, both teams need to get out of the bottom five and start making a playoff push.

Gujarat have won two of their three IPL meetings against Delhi, but things have changed this year. They will know that despite playing at home, they can't afford to take the Capitals lightly.

Can GT go up to eight points? Or will DC pull level with their opposition at six?

IPL 2024, GT vs DC Win Probability: Titans look to capitalize on home advantage

Expand Tweet

DC have another injury concern, with David Warner suffering a blow to the finger. The Capitals are already without Mitchell Marsh, who has flown back to Australia, and Warner's absence will make things tougher for them despite Jake Fraser-McGurk's emergence in the top order.

Moreover, with their overseas fast bowlers struggling to find form, Delhi might be unable to make the most of the conditions in Ahmedabad. Unless they're willing to bring back Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant might find himself overly reliant on Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs once again.

GT's batting has been dependent on Gill, but David Miller's return will likely boost their stocks in that department. Rashid Khan is showing mild signs of returning to his dangerous best, and Wriddhiman Saha's inclusion in the side might also be on the cards.

On the whole, the Titans are better placed to win this game even though several Capitals batters have positive numbers with their matchups. They are a more well-rounded side with fewer issues and injuries, and also know what it takes to win games in Ahmedabad.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, especially if the likes of Shaw, Fraser-McGurk and Pant get going. However, it's safe to say that GT are the favorites for this encounter.

Prediction: GT to win Match 32 of IPL 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback