GT vs DC Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?

Mohammed Shami got the Gujarat Titans (GT) off to the perfect start in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The experienced Indian quick ran through KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey to set up what turned out to be a narrow win as GT started life under Hardik Pandya on a positive note. They will face another serious test against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 2 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

DC started IPL 2022 with a win as well. A middle-order muddle threatened to waste Prithvi Shaw's good start before spin-bowling all-rounders Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel strung together a massive partnership for the seventh wicket against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The batting lineup, which currently looks a touch thin without David Warner, will be up against the three-pronged threat of Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

DC will be boosted by the availability of Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi, with one of the duo likely to replace the expensive Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the playing XI. Although Warner will only be present for the team's third game, Tim Seifert played an enterprising knock as an opener and as one of two overseas players in the side.

An enthralling contest between two unbeaten sides in IPL 2022 is on the cards on the second double-header of the competition.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: GT vs DC

Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel strung together an excellent partnership in the previous game

Prithvi Shaw could hold the key for DC against GT. Tim Seifert held his own at the top and played a few beautiful shots, but Shaw is the man DC look towards for impetus at the top. His battle against Shami, Varun Aaron and Ferguson could set the early tone for the Capitals' innings.

On the other side, Shaw's U19 World Cup teammate Shubman Gill needs to get his act together and lead the GT batting lineup, which lacks both depth and big names. Gill was out playing an ugly loft against the Lucknow Super Giants, and although Abhinav Manohar and David Miller made up for the top order's failures on that occasion, it may not happen again.

Hardik Pandya bowled four overs and batted at No. 4, giving clear indications of how much responsibility he intends to take as captain. Although he didn't produce great output against the Super Giants, his willingness to lead from the front should serve the Titans well this season. Given the strength of the GT bowling unit, Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar didn't have to roll their arms over, but that could change against DC to take some pressure off Hardik.

The top order of both teams will be under the microscope on Saturday, shortly after Rishabh Pant batted at No. 4 and found third man with an ambitious cut. Rovman Powell, touted to be in great hitting form by the DC team management, holed out in the deep as well. The duo, much like their counterparts Vijay Shankar and Matthew Wade, will be eyeing improved batting returns.

Overall, while GT are a decent unit, they may not have the batting might to win games on a consistent basis. The toss will be a crucial factor in Pune, which has hosted the only game of IPL 2022 so far to have been won by the team batting first (Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad). DC are the early favorites on paper.

Prediction: DC to win Match 10 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna

