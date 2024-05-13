GT vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 63 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 13. GT need to win their two remaining league matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. As for KKR, their aim will be to secure a top-two finish, having qualified for the next round.

Gujarat ended their three-match losing streak with a comprehensive 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a home clash. Batting first, GT put up 231-3 as Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill hit tons. Mohit Sharma then claimed 3-31 as CSK were restricted to 196-8.

Kolkata confirmed their playoffs berth by getting the better of Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their previous match at the Eden Gardens. Batting first in a game reduced to 16 overs due to rain, KKR posted 157-7 before holding MI to 139-8.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders have clashed three times in the IPL, with Gujarat winning two matches and Kolkata one. GT registered a seven-wicket win over Kolkata when they met in April 2023.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

GT vs KKR head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat and Kolkata have clashed once at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KKR won by three wickets as Rinku Singh famously clobbered five sixes in the last over of the game.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

As mentioned earlier, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders have met three times in the IPL, with the Titans having a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head battle.

Here's a summary of the three Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders games:

GT (180/3) beat KKR (179/7) by 7 wickets, April 29, 2023

KKR (207/7) beat GT (204/4) by 3 wickets, April 9, 2023

GT (156/9) beat KKR (148/8) by 8 runs, April 23, 2022

