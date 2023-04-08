GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans take on the Kolkata Knight Riders. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this encounter.

Gujarat Titans have had a brilliant start to the competition. They have played two games so far and won both. They beat the Chennai Super Kings in their opening game and carried forward their winning momentum to beat the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Bowling first, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan picked up three wickets each to restrict the Capitals to 162/8. Sai Sudharsan played a match-winning knock for the Titans. He remained unbeaten on 62 off 48 balls to take his side across the line in the penultimate over.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to their IPL 2023 campaign. They lost to the Punjab Kings in their opening fixture but bounced back to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively to grab their first win.

On the back of contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57), Rinku Singh (46) and Shardul Thakur (68), the Knight Riders posted a mammoth 204 on the board. Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma picked up four and three wickets respectively to knock over RCB for 123.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details:

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 13, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 9, 2022, Sunday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is a balanced track. The pacers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Run-scoring will become easier once they spend some time in the middle.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday, with the temperature expected to hover between 25 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Don’t expect them to make any changes to a winning combination.

Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Kolkata Knight Riders

They seem to have found the right combination, so expect them to stick with it on Sunday.

Probable XI

Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction

The Titans are unbeaten in the competition so far and are having a fantastic time. The Knight Riders grabbed their first win in their last game and will be hoping to repeat their performance on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans look like a settled unit. Expect them to stay unbeaten in IPL 2023.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans to win this clash.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Shubman Gill to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes