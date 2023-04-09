GT vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) haven't missed a beat since their title triumph in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Hardik Pandya and his troops have raced away to two wins in the new campaign and are placed third with a net run rate of 0.7. They first recorded a tense win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home before traveling to the home of the Delhi Capitals (DC) to extend their dominance.

When GT take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 13 of IPL 2023 in Ahmedebad on Sunday, April 9, they will have the chance to reach the summit of the points table.

KKR are one of the most unfancied teams this year and aren't expected to the make the playoffs. But they pulled off a superb home win in their previous game, utilizing their dangerous spin trio to choke the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) into submission.

GT and KKR met only once last season, with the former triumphing by eight runs. What will transpire in Ahmedabad on Sunday in this afternoon fixture?

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Match Prediction: Unbeaten Titans seek continued momentum against Knight Riders

Varun Chakaravarthy seems to be in excellent bowling form

KKR will take heart from the fact that they managed to beat RCB without contributions from some of their most important players.

Star all-rounder Andre Russell bagged a first-ball duck and didn't bowl. Lead pacer Tim Southee had his second expensive outing on the trot, while captain Nitish Rana flattered to deceive with the bat once again.

The underrated names in KKR's lineup, including Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Suyash Sharma and Rinku Singh, came up with telling displays. The lead spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, were in their element as well.

Luckily for the Knight Riders, the wicket in Ahmedabad isn't a graveyard for the spinners. Narine and Chakaravarthy could flourish in the middle overs, particularly if Shubman Gill is dismissed early.

However, the Titans' bowling might is likely to prove to be too much to handle for Kolkata. Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh have looked extremely shaky, while the middle order hasn't inspired enough confidence to claim that they can contend with the likes of Rashid Khan.

More importantly, KKR have clear weaknesses against quality pace bowling. In Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little, GT have three world-class bowlers who can trouble the opposition batters throughout the innings. Even captain Hardik Pandya, who can send down some lethal bouncers, could be a massive weapon.

KKR's pathway to two points would involve seeing out key GT bowlers and dismissing Gill early. But those two things are easier said than done, and it's safe to say that their performances and team strength don't indicate that they will be competitive against the defending champions.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson, if fit, will relish the opportunity to prove their worth to their former franchise. However, Pandya and Co. should be able to preserve their unbeaten record in IPL 2023.

Prediction: GT to win Match 13 of IPL 2023.

