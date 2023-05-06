GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when the Gujarat Titans lock horns against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday (May 7).

The defending champions are currently the front-runners to finish the league stage as table-toppers. With an impressive nine-wicket win over the Royals, the Titans currently stand at the top of the points table with 14 point, having won seven of their 10 games.

Rashid Khan single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of the Royals as the Afghan spinner notched three wickets as the home team got bundled for a mere 118 runs.

In reply, major contributions from Wriddhiman Saha (41*) and Hardik Pandya (39*) ensured a nine-wicket win for the defending champions with nearly six overs to spare.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have received a major blow as their skipper KL Rahul is ruled out of the tournament with an injury. The team have a little time to re-work their plans as they are currently placed second in the table with 11 points, having won five of their 10 games.

The batting unit of the Super Giants is a major area of concern at the moment as they have failed to cross the 130-run mark in the previous two games. The last home game of the team against the Chennai Super Kings got washed out due to rain and both teams shared one point each.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 51, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 7, 2023, Sunday, 03.30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a balanced track with a bit of help for everyone.

The seamers will be able to extract some sideways movement with the new ball, while the spinners will join the party in the middle overs. The batters need to be a bit cautious initially while they can exploit the conditions later on.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday, with the temperature forecasted to hover between 29 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Expect them to continue with the same winning combination on Sunday.

Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants

Deepak Hooda is expected to come back into the side in place of Karan Sharma, who failed to impress on his IPL debut.

Probable XI

Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction

Gujarat Titans edged out the Super Giants in a low-scoring thriller when both these teams faced each other earlier this season. Meanwhile, the Titans have played significantly well in both the departments recently and will start the game as firm favourites on Sunday.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the Match 51 of IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

