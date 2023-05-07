GT vs LSG, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

Match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 06.

Lucknow, who are placed third in the IPL 2023 points table, saw their last league fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) washed out due to rain in Lucknow.

After being put in to bat on a track that had enough for the spinners, LSG were rocked early as the CSK spinners spun a web around the hosts to send them reeling at 44/5.

Krunal Pandya served as captain as KL Rahul was out with an injury. Krunal had a forgettable day as he was dismissed by Maheesh Theeshana (2/37) for a golden duck.

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja kept things tight and returned with great figures of 2/13 and 1/11, respectively.

While Nicholas Pooran struggled for his 31-ball 20, Ayush Bandoni was the star of the show for LSG. With his side in dire straits, Badoni performed magnificently for his unbeaten 33-ball 59. He single-handedly took LSG to125/7 after 19.2 overs before the rain forced umpires to halt play.

After almost two hours of continuous rain, the officials called off the game as LSG and CSK shared one point each.

GT scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game

GT bowling scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda]

While LSG were unlucky that their last game was called off due to rain, Gujarat Titans managed to bag a fantastic victory when they faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous IPL 2023 outing.

After deciding to bat first in Jaipur, RR batters succumbed to the pressure created by two Afghani spinners - Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed. While Rashid bagged three scalps, Noor continued to impress and scalped twice in his three overs.

Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, and Hardik Pandya also accounted for one wicket each as RR were restricted to a subpar score of 118.

GT batting scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda]

While the Gujarat Titans lost their last match chasing a modest target of 131, captain Hardik Pandya learned from his mistake and played a magnificent knock of 39* off just 15 balls to help GT seal the deal in 13.5 overs.

Shubman Gill scored 36 off 35 and Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten on 41 runs off 34 deliveries. It was the fastest run-chase by Gujarat in their IPL history.

While GT will be hoping to continue their winning momentum, LSG would want to record their first win over Gujarat.

