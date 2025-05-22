GT vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

For the first time in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), both teams taking part in a match will know their future in the tournament. The four playoff sides have been decided, with the Gujarat Titans (GT) a part of them and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) missing out. Now, when they lock horns in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22, they will have contrasting ambitions.
Interestingly, one of LSG's five wins came against GT in the reverse fixture in Lucknow. Although the season has been nothing short of disappointing for Rishabh Pant and Co., they can still play spoilspot because the Titans are well in contention for a top-two spot.
Currently at the summit of the standings, with nine wins from 12 matches, Shubman Gill and his men have two important games ahead of them. GT have been one of the teams to watch out for this year, and getting over the line against an under-fire LSG team should be in their wheel house.
GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.
LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Will O'Rourke, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.
IPL 2025: GT look to get closer to Qualifier 1
It's easy to name the favorites for this game. LSG have been heavily reliant on Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram to do the bulk of the run-scoring, with Nicholas Pooran blowing hot and cold. With Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and the GT spinners doing a good job in the tournament so far, the visitors' openers might not be able to capitalize.
GT, meanwhile, have been uber-consistent. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are having MVP-level campaigns, while Jos Buttler has supported them well at No. 3. The middle order hasn't always been required, but the likes of Rahul Tewatia and Sherfane Rutherford have come up with valuable contributions when called upon.
GT can be backed to get the job done thanks to their superior strength in both departments.
Prediction: GT to win Match 64 of IPL 2025.
