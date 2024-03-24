GT vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 24, 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of the IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

Gujarat Titans had a spectacular campaign last year in the league stage matches, finishing at the top of the points table with 10 wins in 14 games. They advanced to the final for the second consecutive time after defeating five-time champions, Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

However, the Titans finished as the runner-up, losing by five wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish led by Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians also had a fine season as they finished fourth with eight wins and six losses. They progressed to the Qualifiers by defeating Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, but the Titans halted their way to the final.

On that note, here are the top three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming GT vs MI Dream11 match.

#3 Noor Ahmad (GT) - 6.5 credits

Noor Ahmad in action (credits: IPL)

Noor Ahmad was a key spin bowling option for Gujarat Titans last year. He bagged 16 wickets in 13 matches at an impressive economy of 7.82. Noor was also in red-hot form in South Africa’s SA20 2024, picking up 12 wickets in just six matches, including a career-best spell of 5/11. He also continued his consistency against Sri Lanka, taking two wickets.

#2 Luke Wood (MI) - 8.0 credits

Luke Wood in action during net session (Credits: X / mipaltan)

Luke Wood is another left-arm pacer from Mumbai Indians, who can make an impact with his lines and lengths. His precise yorkers and deceptive slower deliveries make him a lethal weapon in the death overs.

Luke has been in fantastic form lately, finishing as the leading wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi. He secured 12 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 8.24.

#1 Gerald Coetzee (MI) - 7.0 credits

Gerald Coetzee of Mumbai Indians (credits: instagram / Gerald Coetzee)

Gerald Coetzee is set to make his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians. He has been in outstanding form in the ODIs, since the 2023 World Cup where he finished as the top wicket-taker for South Africa. Following his World Cup stint, Gerald played his last and solitary T20 match against India in December 2023, chipping in three wickets for 32 runs.

With 60 wickets in 42 T20s, he is expected to carry his form in the upcoming game as well and play an important role in MI’s pace attack.