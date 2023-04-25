GT vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns against each other in Match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

Defending champions GT have been in good form once again this season, having won four of their first six encounters. MI, meanwhile, are in desperate need of a win after just three victories in six games so far. The Rohit Sharma-led unit are placed seventh in the points table.

Ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

The head-to-head record of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians currently stands at 0-1 in favor of MI. The Men in Blue and Gold defeated GT in their maiden season last year. The match was played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Here's a summary of the head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 1

Matches with No Results - 0

Matches Tied - 0

GT vs MI head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

As mentioned earlier, the only IPL game between GT and MI was played at the Brabourne Stadium. Hence, tonight's encounter between the two franchises will be the first one in Ahmedabad.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last GT vs MI IPL match

The two teams only met once, which was during Match 51 of IPL 2022.

Invited to bat, MI made 177 for 6, with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan scoring 45 and 43. Tim David provided the much-needed impetus in the MI innings with his quick-fire 21-ball 44*.

Chasing 178, Gujarat got off to a brilliant start as openers Wriddhiman Saha (55 off 40) and Shubman Gill (52 off 36) added 106 for the first wicket.

However, MI bowlers then pegged back and kept picking up wickets regularly. The chasing side needed only nine to win off the last over with six wickets in hand. But Daniel Sams came up with an excellent 20th over, in which he gave away only three runs, as GT were left stunned and Mumbai edged past the eventual champions by five runs.

