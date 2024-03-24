GT vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number five of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24. This will be the second game of a double-header.

With all-rounder Hardik Pandya having been traded to MI ahead of the season, Shubman Gill will lead GT in IPL 2024. As for Mumbai, they not only got back the services of Pandya but also picked him as captan, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Gujarat Titans purchased eight players at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai. They went for Australian pacer Spencer Johnson at ₹10 crore, the big-hitting Shahrukh Khan at ₹7.4 crore and senior pacer Umesh Yadav at ₹5.8 crore.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, picked eight players at the auction. They purchased South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for ₹5 crore and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara for ₹4.8 crore.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have met four times in the Indian Premier League. There's nothing to pick in their head-to-head battle, as both teams have won two games aapiece. The two sides have alternated wins.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

GT vs MI head-to-head record in Gujarat

Sunday's encounter will be the third clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT will go into the game with confidence, as they are unbeaten at the venue against MI.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians matches

As mentioned earlier, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have met four times in the Indian Premier League. The sides clashed thrice in the IPL 2023 edition. The two league games were split before GT hammered MI in Qualifier 2 by 62 runs.

Here's a short summary of the last four Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians games:

GT (233/3) beat MI (171) by 62 runs, May 26, 2023

MI (218/5) beat GT (191/8) by 27 runs, May 12, 2023

GT (207/6) beat MI (152/9) by 55 runs, April 25, 2023

MI (177/6) beat GT (172/5) by 5 runs, May 6, 2022