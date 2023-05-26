GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will meet five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. The winner of the contest will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on May 28.

Gujarat Titans went down to CSK in Qualifier 1. Heading into the playoffs tussle, GT had a 3-0 win-loss record over Chennai. However, the conditions at Chepauk definitely suited the ‘home’ team, who registered a clinical 15-run win to enter their 10th IPL final. Gujarat would be glad they are playing the second qualifier in Ahmedabad.

At the start of the tournament, Gujarat had an upper hand over Mumbai when it came to picking a favorite between the two. However, despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and question marks over a few players, MI have done commendably well to reach the playoffs. Their thumping win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator would give them momentum heading into Friday’s clash.

Today's GT vs MI toss result

Mumbai have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Rohit Sharma said:

“There is a bit of weather around and the wicket looks a bit sticky, so we thought we’ll chase. The pitch is expected to get better as the game goes on.”

For MI, Kumar Kartikeya comes in for Hrithik Shokeen. For GT, Josh Little comes in for Dasun Shanaka and Sai Sudharsan for Darshan Nalkande.

GT vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Gujarat subs: Josh Little, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, R Sai Kishore

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Mumbai subs: Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal

Today’s GT vs MI pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the wicket looks very patchy. Earlier in the season there was a lot more grass covering on it. Right now it looks like just rolled in grass which kind of gives the illusion that it is not too bad, Looks like a 180 wicket at best.

Today’s GT vs MI match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

GT vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

