GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host tonight's marquee clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). IPL fans have been eagerly waiting for this match because it marks Hardik Pandya's first match since returning to Mumbai Indians.

Hardik will lead MI for the first time. On the opposite side, Shubman Gill will make his captaincy debut for the Gujarat Titans. Since Hardik played for GT in 2022 and 2023, he would have a decent idea about the team's strengths and weaknesses.

Before the GT vs MI match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

Batters enjoyed batting at this venue in IPL 2023. GT skipper Shubman Gill has an extraordinary IPL record in Ahmedabad. All eyes will be on him when GT take on MI tonight.

Pacers will also receive some help from the conditions at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Here's a list of some important numbers from the 16 IPL matches that this venue has hosted in the past:

IPL Matches Played: 16

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/10 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023.

Highest team score: 233/3 - Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023.

Lowest team total: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021.

Highest sucessful run-chase: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans, 2023.

Average first innings score: 172

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The Ahmedabad IPL pitch report for the GT vs MI match will be available on the official website of the IPL before the toss. Generally, the deck helps the batters. Bowlers will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to ensure they do not end up leaking heaps of runs.

Shubman Gill scored a hundred, while fast bowler Mohit Sharma bagged a five-wicket haul when GT played against MI in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2023 at this venue.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the previous IPL game on this ground. GT scored 214/4 in 20 overs, but the target was reduced to 171 from 15 overs because of rain interruptions. CSK completed a thrilling run-chase on the final ball to lift the trophy.

The batters hit 19 sixes in that IPL match. Nine wickets fell in 35 overs, where spinners accounted for three wickets.

Here's a short summary of the IPL 2023 final:

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 214/4 (Sai Sudharsan 96, Matheesha Pathirana 2/44) beat Chennai Super Kings 171/5 (Devon Conway 47, Mohit Sharma 3/36) by 5 wickets via D/L method.