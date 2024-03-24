GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The fifth match of IPL 2024 will be held tonight between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). GT squashed MI twice in IPL 2023, while Mumbai secured a thrilling win in the only meeting between the two franchises in the 2022 season.

This year, Hardik Pandya will captain Mumbai Indians instead of Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill has received a promotion to the GT skipper's role. Both players will start a new era in their respective franchise's history.

Ahead of the clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, here's an in-depth preview of Match 5 of IPL 2024.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Match 5, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 24, Sunday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians should expect a batting-friendly surface in Ahmedabad tonight. Shubman Gill blasted a ton in the last meeting between the two teams at this venue. Another run-fest will be on the cards tonight at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

It will be a pleasant evening in Ahmedabad as almost 100,000 fans gather to witness a clash between Gujarat and Mumbai. A clear sky is predicted, with the temperature looming around 29 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

GT

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Josh Little and Mohit Sharma.

MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya and Akash Madhwal.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match prediction

Mumbai Indians have never defeated Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but things might change in IPL 2024, with Hardik Pandya switching from GT to MI.

The absence of Mohammed Shami will hurt GT as well. It should not be a surprise if captain Pandya scores one over new skipper Gill in tonight's clash.

Match prediction: MI to beat GT in tonight's IPL 2024 match.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians live-streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Gold, Star Gold HD, Star Utsav Movies and Star Bharat.

Live streaming: JioCinema.