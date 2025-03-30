GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans cruised to a 36-run victory against the Mumbai Indians in the ninth match of IPL 2025 on March 29 in Ahmedabad. Sai Sudharsan's half-century and Prasidh Krishna's economical spell of 2/18 powered the Titans to their first win of the season.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first in Ahmedabad. The decision backfired as Sudharsan's 41-ball 63 helped the Titans reach 196/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 197, Krishna bowled an excellent spell of 2/18 in four overs to derail MI's innings. MI finished with 160/6 in 20 overs. Here's a look at the award winners, scorecard and top stats from the match:

List of all award winners in GT vs MI IPL 2025 match

Prasidh Krishna won his first Player of the Match award in the Gujarat Titans jersey for his tight bowling against the Mumbai Indians. The right-arm quick used the conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium to perfection to finish with figures of 2/18 in four overs.

During his four-over spell, Krishna accounted for the wickets of MI's top two run-scorers, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. He also took the award for the Most Dot Balls home. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (Strike rate of 171.43)

Fantasy King of the Match: Sai Sudharsan

Super Sixes of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Jos Buttler (5 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Prasidh Krishna

Player of the Match: Prasidh Krishna (2/18)

GT vs MI scorecard

Sai Sudharsan continued his top form in IPL 2025 with a fantastic half-century at the top of the order for the Gujarat Titans. The southpaw scored 63 runs off 41 balls, laced with four fours and two sixes. Captain Shubman Gill (38) and experienced batter Jos Buttler (39) supported him well.

Skipper Hardik Pandya was the best bowler for the Mumbai Indians. Pandya took two wickets while conceding 29 runs in four overs.

Suryakumar Yadav fought like a lone warrior for the Mumbai Indians. The Mr. 360 of MI smashed four sixes and one four during his 28-ball 48. Tilak Varma scored a 36-ball 39, while Mitchell Santner played a decent cameo of 18 runs in the end to reduce the losing margin.

Prasidh Krishna bowled a match-winning spell of 2/18 for GT. He proved why the franchise spent ₹9.5 crore to acquire his services, and he received great support from Mohammed Siraj, who also accounted for two wickets.

GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match

Gujarat Titans got off the mark in the IPL 2025 points table by defeating the Mumbai Indians on March 29. Here's a look at the top records and stats from this IPL contest:

Gujarat Titans continued their unbeaten run in matches against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the record favoring GT by 4-0 now. Rashid Khan did not bowl four overs for the first time in a 20-over completed innings of an IPL match. He only bowled two overs, conceding 10 runs.

