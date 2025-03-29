GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

A high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash awaits as the Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. Both teams enter this match with a loss in their IPL 2025 openers.

It would be fascinating to watch if the Ahmedabad crowd will accept Hardik Pandya with cheers or not. Almost this time last year, Pandya was booed heavily by his own local crowd after he switched from GT to MI ahead of IPL 2024.

Now, Pandya has played a part in two mega ICC titles (T20 World Cup 2024 & Champions Trophy 2025). He's much more confident and would love to face his old franchise with a much more level-headed mindset. Before Match 9 of the IPL 2025 kicks on, let us take a look at the venue's pitch report and T20 stats.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

The world's largest cricket stadium has hosted 26 IPL fixtures since the reconstruction. Teams batting second have won on 15 occasions, giving us a clear indication that chasing might be the motto for the captain that wins the toss.

Here are some important stats from the previous IPL games played in Ahmedabad:

IPL matches played: 26

Won by teams batting first: 10

Won by teams batting second: 15

Abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 243/3 - PBKS vs GT, 2025

Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Lowest score defended: 130/8 - DC vs GT, 2023

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Average first innings score: 172.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

Unlike what we saw in the CSK vs RCB game in Chennai, the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch will offer much more assistance to batters. Shot-making is expected to be easy, with batters going helter-skelter from ball one.

Having said that, pacers who would bowl at consistent lengths and at the right areas might get a hint of seam under the lights. Nonetheless, expect a run-fest.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill shaking hands after 2025 IPL - GT v PBSK match - Source: Getty Images

The last IPL encounter here took place a few days ago (March 25) when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) clubbed 243/5, the highest T20 total at the venue. They then defended their first-innings score to beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 11 runs.

Youngster Priyansh Arya (47) gave PBKS a superb start before skipper Shreyas Iyer played one of his best T20 knocks, slamming 97* off 42. He had could've had an opportunity to hit his maiden hundred but asked his partner, Shashank Singh to hit boundaries in the last over.

As a result, PBKS started their IPL 2025 campaign with a superb score of 243/5. In reply, GT looked threatening but not there enough. Shubman Gill (33) was dismissed within the powerplay. Sai Sudharsan (74) and Jos Buttler (54) tried their best but couldn't take the game deep. VijayKumar Vyshak, although didn't take a wicket, bowled quite phenomenally at the death.

