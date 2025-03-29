GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 caravan moves on, and it is time for the Narendra Modi Stadium to host another match. The hosts Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, March 29.

It would be a homecoming of sorts for Hardik Pandya, who led GT to its maiden IPL title in 2022. Being from Gujarat himself, Pandya was the face of the franchise until he moved back to his former team, MI, before IPL 2024.

Now, Pandya leads the Mumbai Indians and will face the Shubman Gill-led GT. Catch a detailed preview, involving probable XIs, pitch report and other below.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Match 9, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Saturday, March 29, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

It is quite fascinating to know that the Narendra Modi Stadium often aids chasing teams. However, all five head-to-head GT vs MI have ended up winning by teams who bat first.

Talking about the condtions, expect a run-fest in Gujarat. The first match saw as many as 475 scored here when GT hosted PBKS. The skiddy surface under lights would help batters hit through the line and trust the bounce.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians weather report

Fans should not worry much about the weather as there are zero prediction of rain during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash. Instead, the temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celcius.

Having said that, the humiity level would be low around 16% mark, with some dew expected in the second innings.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Sub), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, and Vignesh Puthur (Impact Player)

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

