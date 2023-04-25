GT vs MI, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns in Match 35 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Placed fourth in the points table, GT will enter tonight's game on the back of a thrilling win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 22.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, GT lost their in-form opener Shubman Gill in the second over. Skipper Hardik Pandya, however, came to bat at No. 3 and held his fort until the very last over.

Wriddhiman Saha lost out on a well-deserved half-century after a quick start, getting out for 47. Hardik, however, showed composure and led his team to a modest score of 135/6. The GT captain scored 66 runs off 50 balls with the help of two boundaries and four maximums.

LSG, however, made a mess of a straightforward chase. While KL Rahul started brilliantly, scoring his second IPL 2023 half-century, the other Lucknow batters couldn't contribute much.

LSG were on track for a breezy victory, needing just 36 runs from their remaining six overs with nine wickets in hand. However, the game gradually swung in favor of the defending champions primarily due to erratic batting performances and some incredible bowling by GT.

Two experienced Indian pacers in Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bowled excellently at the death to choke the Super Giants batters in front of their home crowd. Leading to one of the most dramatic meltdowns in IPL history, LSG could only muster 128/7 and lost the game by seven runs.

MI scorecard from their last game in IPL 2023

Batting scorecard of MI from their last game vs PBKS [Sportskeeda]

Unlike GT, Mumbai lost their last IPL 2023 encounter, which was against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday (April 22).

Hosting their third home game of the season, MI were tasked with chasing 215 and lost the big wicket of Ishan Kishan (1) in the powerplay itself.

Rohit Sharma (44) and Cameron Green (67) then added 76 runs for the second wicket before the MI skipper once again wasted a brilliant start. Rohit's dismissal brought Suryakumar Yadav to the middle, and he went berserk from the word go.

Suryakumar looked at his best, smashing 57 runs off just 26 balls. The hosts, however, lost the plot, losing Green and Suryakumar in the 16th and 18th overs, respectively.

Arshdeep Singh kept his cool in the death overs and delivered a wonderful spell. He rattled the stumps for fun and helped Punjab win the game by 13 runs with his four-wicket haul.

Bowling scorecard of MI vs PBKS [Sportskeeda]

Earlier in the evening, PBKS were put to bat first on a batting-friendly Wankhede surface. The Kings lost the wicket of Matthew Short in the powerplay, but the duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide stitched together a 47-run partnership for the second wicket to stabilize the innings.

The Mumbai Indians bounced back with three wickets, but the partnership between Harpreet Bhatia (41) and Sam Curran changed the game altogether.

Curran smashed five fours and four sixes in his 55-run knock. He was the top scorer for PBKS. Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai, with figures of 2/15.

