GT vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 17 ft. Noor Ahmad

The 17th match of IPL 2024 is officially in the history books. Punjab Kings have pulled off a memorable run-chase to hand the Gujarat Titans their first home defeat of the tournament.

Uncapped batters Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma were the architects of PBKS's win against GT. Singh played an incredible inning of 61 runs from just 29 deliveries while batting at number six for the Kings. Meanwhile, Sharma chipped in with a vital cameo of 31 after coming in as Impact Player at number eight.

For Gujarat Titans, captain Shubman Gill scored 89 runs in the first innings. However, GT failed to touch the 200-run mark despite a half-century from the skipper. The Titans started well with the ball in the second innings before the Kings turned things around eventually.

It was an eventful match in Ahmedabad last night, and here's a look at the three moments from the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match which generated a buzz among the fans.

#1 Noor Ahmad rattles Jonny Bairstow's stumps with a fantastic ball

Rising star Noor Ahmad has been one of the top match-winners for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The left-arm wrist-spinner was the pick of the bowlers for the home side last night with figures of 2/32 in his four overs.

His first victim was Punjab Kings' opener Jonny Bairstow, whom Noor dismissed on the first ball of his spell. The GT spinner bowled a length delivery outside leg. Bairstow misread it as the ball went through his bat and pad onto the stumps.

Bairstow was in disbelief after his dismissal, while Noor had a big smile on his face. Later in the match, Noor also claimed the wicket of Prabh Simran Singh.

#2 Shubman Gill shows his tennis skills in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill played his best knock of IPL 2024 so far against the Punjab Kings last night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He aggregated 89 runs off just 48 balls, smacking six fours and four sixes.

One of his fours came off the second ball of the 18th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. The express pacer bowled a short-pitched delivery to the GT skipper. Interestingly, Gill played a tennis forehand like shot towards the long-off region, sending the ball past the fielder Harpreet Brar for a four.

#3 Jitesh Sharma vs Rashid Khan battle in IPL 2024

Jitesh Sharma is one of the top finishers in India right now, whereas Rashid Khan is among the best bowlers globally. The two big names crossed swords during last night's IPL 2024 match in Ahmedabad.

Sharma came out to bat at number five for the Kings. With a target of 200 to chase, the PBKS wicketkeeper did not have enough time to settle down in the middle. Meanwhile, GT handed the ball to Rashid Khan to bowl to Sharma, who was batting on four off five balls.

The PBKS wicketkeeper switched to attack mode quickly and whacked two sixes off the first two balls bowled by Rashid. However, the GT vice-captain had the last laugh as he dismissed Sharma off the third ball of the over, albeit through a full toss.