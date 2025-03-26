GT vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 5

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) opened their IPL 2025 campaigns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab side secured an 11-run victory over Shubman Gill's Gujarat to claim two valuable points.

GT won the toss and opted to field first. PBKS's innings started on a shaky note, with opener Prabhsimran Singh departing for five in the fourth over. Iyer played a captain's knock for his side, taking the Gujarat bowlers to the cleaners.

The right-handed batter struck nine sixes and five fours, remaining unbeaten on 97 off just 42 balls. He finished with an awe-inspiring strike rate of 230.95. Debutant opening batter Priyansh Arya also impressed many with a 47-run knock in 23 balls.

Shashank Singh dazzled the viewers with an explosive cameo towards the back end of the innings. He hit 44* runs from 16 balls at a strike rate of 275. Iyer and Shashank's batting exploits powered PBKS to a huge total of 243/5.

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore was the pick of the GT bowlers, registering impressive figures of 4-0-30-3. The home team's run chase began with a 61-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

While Gill was dismissed after scoring 33 runs off 14 balls, Sudharsan notched up a fine half-century. The southpaw was the top scorer for his side, amassing 74 runs in 41 balls.

Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford scored 54 (33 balls) and 46 (28 balls), respectively, but in vain. GT finished at 232/5, suffering a defeat in their first match of the season. Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets, while Marco Jansen and Glenn Maxwell took one scalp each.

Iyer was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning batting performance. The match was filled with several noteworthy moments. Here, we take a look at three such moments that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Shashank Singh's last-over carnage against Mohammed Siraj to take PBKS to 243/5

Mohammed Siraj bowled the crucial 20th over of PBKS' innings. Shashank Singh was on strike, with Shreyas Iyer at the other end at 97*. While many expected the batter to take a single and give Iyer a chance to complete his ton, Punjab had other plans.

Shashank took Siraj apart with his hitting. The swashbuckling batter struck five fours in the other, along with a double and wide. He helped his side finish on a high note, accumulating 23 runs from the final over.

The 33-year-old would later reveal during a mid-inning interview that Iyer asked him not to worry about his century and urged him to go for big shots. He played some fantastic strokes and Siraj had to face the brunt of the onslaught.

#2 Glenn Maxwell doesn't review his LBW dismissal, ball tracking shows ball would have missed the stumps

Glenn Maxwell endured a batting failure on his PBKS return. The Australian white-ball star bagged a golden duck against GT. He walked out to bat in the 11th over of the game.

The veteran batter went for the reverse sweep off Sai Kishore's bowling straightaway. He missed the full ball, which crashed into his pad. The on-field umpire adjudged it out and Maxwell decided not to challenge the decision.

However, had he taken the review, he would have survived. Ball tracking showed that the ball was going over the stumps.

#3 Rahul Tewatia's brilliant fielding effort to save a six

Rahul Tewatia produced a fantastic fielding effort to save four runs for his team. On the final ball of the 17th over in the PBKS innings, Shreyas Iyer hit a lofted shot off a full-length delivery from Prasidh Krishna.

The ball seemed to be going over the long-on fence for a maximum. Tewatia leapt and completed an outstanding catch. He realized he was about to cross the boundary line and threw the ball inside.

While it initially appeared that Tewatia's leg had hit the cushion, the third umpire, after multiple replays, didn't adjudge it as a six. The PBKS batters had completed a double and just two runs were added to the total.

