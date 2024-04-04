GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their third home match of IPL 2024 tonight against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT have won both of their home fixtures this season and will start as the favorites against PBKS.

PBKS started their season with a victory at home against the Delhi Capitals, but they have struggled to earn points away from home in IPL 2024. The Kings have suffered losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in their away fixtures so far.

Before GT host their third match of the tournament, here's a look at the pitch history and IPL records of the world's largest cricket stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

The wicket in Ahmedabad was a batting paradise in 2023, but the bowlers have received some help from the conditions this season. No team has managed to cross the 180-run mark at this venue in IPL 2024 so far.

Here's a list of some vital numbers which fans should know from the previous IPL matches hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium:

IPL matches played: 18

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best figures: 5/10 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Highest total: 233/3 - GT vs MI, 2023

Lowest total: 123/9 - PBKS vs KKR, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Average first innings score: 170

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The pitch report for the GT vs PBKS game will be available on IPLT20.com before the match starts. 168 has been the lucky number for Gujarat this season as they have won both their home games by scoring 168 runs.

Punjab Kings do not have fond memories of playing at this venue. Back in 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders restricted them to 123/9 in 20 overs, which is the lowest score by a team at this venue so far.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

Gujarat Titans handed a seven-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous fixture hosted by Ahmedabad. Mohit Sharma was the architect of GT's win as he scalped a three-wicket haul in the first innings.

Not a single batter scored a half-century in that match. 11 wickets fell across two innings, and here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: GT 168/3 (Sai Sudharsan 45, Shahbaz Ahmed 1/20) beat SRH 162/8 (Abdul Samad 29, Mohit Sharma 3/25) by 7 wickets.