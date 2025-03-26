GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans suffered a 11-run defeat in their opening match of IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings. Playing at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the Titans conceded 243 runs in the first innings and could only score 232/5 in the second.

Shreyas Iyer played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 97 runs in his first appearance for the Punjab Kings. Sai Kishore bagged three wickets for GT, but the other bowlers could not impress much.

Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan's half-centuries ensured GT crossed the 200-run mark. However, they lost by 11 runs in the end. In this article, we will look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this IPL 2025 game.

List of all award winners in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock of 97 runs. Batting at number three for PBKS, Iyer smashed 97* off just 42 balls, hitting five fours and nine maximums.

Iyer also won the Super Sixes award for his nine maximums. His teammate Priyansh Arya won the award for the Most Fours, courtesy of his seven boundaries during his 23-ball 47. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Shashank Singh (Strike rate of 275)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (9 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Priyansh Arya (7 fours)

Player of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (97 runs off 42 balls)

GT vs PBKS scorecard

Punjab Kings finished with 243/5 in their 20 overs, riding on skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 97-run knock. Iyer took the Gujarat Titans bowlers to the cleaners during his 42-ball stay in the middle. He could have completed his century in the last over, but he selflessly allowed Shashank Singh to keep strike and smash boundaries.

Sai Kishore was the only GT bowler to finish with an economy of less than 10 runs per over. He conceded just 30 runs in four overs and bagged the wickets of Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis.

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill provided a fantastic start to the Gujarat Titans. Jos Buttler was not at his best, but he still managed 54 runs off 33 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford played too many dot balls against Vijaykumar Vyshak, which eventually cost GT the game.

Impact Player Vyshak was the game-changer with the ball for PBKS. He gave away only 28 runs in his three overs to turn the game in Punjab's favor.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match

It was another run-fest in IPL 2025, where Punjab defeated Gujarat by 11 runs. Here are some of the top records emerging from the clash between PBKS and GT:

Sai Sudharsan now has the best batting average (48.17) among all batters to have scored 1,000 or more runs in IPL. Glenn Maxwell recorded his 19th duck in IPL, the most by any batter in the tournament's history.

