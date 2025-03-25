GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play their first game of IPL 2025 against former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. The game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

It is also the first game of the new season for GT, who have never lost their opening match in the IPL. The Titans will be keen to continue that winning streak when they take on the Punjab Kings.

Before Shubman Gill (GT) and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) walk out for the toss, here's a quick preview of the IPL 2025 fixture between Gujarat and Punjab.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Match 5, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 25, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad generally supports the batters. A high-scoring battle could be on the cards at the Narendra Modi Stadium when the Gujarat Titans host the Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

The weather is expected to be clear in Ahmedabad during the match hours on March 25. The temperature will stay around 32 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels predicted to be approximately 25%.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna (Impact Player) and Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact Player).

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

