GT vs PBKS, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 48

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to continue their impressive run when they face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 48 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. When the tournament began, Punjab were seen as one of the strong contenders to make the playoffs while there was uncertainty over how Gujarat would fare in their debut season.

More than halfway into the edition, the script has played out in quite an unexpected manner. GT are leading the IPL 2022 points table, having won eight of their nine matches. PBKS are in serious danger of elimination, having won only four of their nine games. On form and confidence, Gujarat will go into the match as favorites. However, if Punjab perform to their potential, there is no reason why they shouldn’t give the table-toppers a tough fight.

When the two sides met during the first half of the tournament, PBKS suffered heartbreak as Rahul Tewatia slammed the last two balls of the match from Odean Smith for sixes. Punjab will hope for a change in fortunes this time.

Today's IPL toss result

The Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

Explaining the decision, skipper Hardik Pandya said that he doesn’t think dew will play a big role and hence wants to take first strike.

Both teams are going in with unchanged playing XIs.

GT vs PBKS - Today's Match Playing XIs

GT playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

PBKS playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Today IPL match player list

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

PBKS squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

GT vs PBKS - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

