GT vs RR head-to-head stats for Final, IPL 2022 Playoffs

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Big names like Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Trent Boult will be in action during this contest.

RR have an opportunity to win their second IPL title, while GT will be keen to make history by becoming only the second franchise to win a trophy in their debut season.

A big crowd is expected for this contest in Ahmedabad. Before the IPL 2022 final gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2022: GT vs RR head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals by 2-0. The Ahmedabad-based franchise defeated their rivals once during the league stage and followed it up with a victory against them in Qualifier 1.

Last 5 GT vs RR match results

Here's a look at the results of the two battles between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals:

GT (191/3) beat RR (188/6) by 7 wickets, May 24 GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, Apr 14

Last 5 match results of GT at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans have never played a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The IPL 2022 final will be their first game on home turf. It will be exciting to see if they can win the title.

Last 5 match results of RR at Narendra Modi Stadium

Rajasthan Royals played against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at this venue on Friday evening. Jos Buttler's ton helped RR win by seven wickets.

RR (161/3) beat RCB (157/8) by 7 wickets, May 27

