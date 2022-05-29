×
Create
Notifications

GT vs RR head-to-head stats for Final, IPL 2022 Playoffs

All eyes will be on the battle between Mohammad Shami and Jos Buttler tonight (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
All eyes will be on the battle between Mohammad Shami and Jos Buttler tonight (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
reaction-emoji
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 29, 2022 01:08 PM IST
Preview

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Big names like Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Trent Boult will be in action during this contest.

RR have an opportunity to win their second IPL title, while GT will be keen to make history by becoming only the second franchise to win a trophy in their debut season.

A big crowd is expected for this contest in Ahmedabad. Before the IPL 2022 final gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2022: GT vs RR head-to-head record

youtube-cover

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals by 2-0. The Ahmedabad-based franchise defeated their rivals once during the league stage and followed it up with a victory against them in Qualifier 1.

Last 5 GT vs RR match results

Here's a look at the results of the two battles between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals:

  1. GT (191/3) beat RR (188/6) by 7 wickets, May 24
  2. GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, Apr 14

Last 5 match results of GT at Narendra Modi Stadium

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

Gujarat Titans have never played a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The IPL 2022 final will be their first game on home turf. It will be exciting to see if they can win the title.

Last 5 match results of RR at Narendra Modi Stadium

Rajasthan Royals played against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at this venue on Friday evening. Jos Buttler's ton helped RR win by seven wickets.

  1. RR (161/3) beat RCB (157/8) by 7 wickets, May 27

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी