GT vs RR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 74 (Final)

So, here we are. After 73 matches, it will be the Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final. It will take place on Sunday, May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat and Rajasthan were the top two sides in the points table when the league stage ended. So it would be fair to say that the two best sides have made it to the summit clash.

Gujarat booked their place first with a thumping victory over the Royals in Qualifier 1. Rajasthan put up a competitive 188/6 after being sent into bat. However, GT chased down the total without much trouble as David Miller (68* off 38) and skipper Hardik Pandya (40* off 27) shone with the bat. Gujarat had defeated the same opponents in the league stage as well.

Rajasthan will go into the IPL 2022 final having defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in Qualifier 2. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy claimed three wickets each to restrict RCB to 157/8 after Rajasthan chose to bowl first. Jos Buttler’s 106* runs off 60 balls then killed all hopes of a Bangalore fightback.

The inaugural winners, the Royals will be motivated to pay tribute to their first captain, the late Shane Warne. Meanwhile, GT will be keen to lift the IPL title in their maiden attempt itself.

Today's IPL toss result

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining his decision, skipper Sanju Samson said:

“It looks like a good wicket, a bit dry and that's why we'll bat first. It's a used wicket and might help our spinners in the second innings.”

Rajasthan are playing with the same team. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Alzarri Joseph for Gujarat.

GT vs RR - Today's Match Playing XIs

GT playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

RR playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Today IPL match player list

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Shane Watson (2018)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jos Buttler (2022)



Are the only players to score a in both league and playoffs matches of a same IPL season



#WhistlePodu #HallaBol #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter Shane Watson (2018)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jos Buttler (2022)Are the onlyplayers to score ain both league and playoffs matches of a same IPL season 🇦🇺 Shane Watson (2018)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jos Buttler (2022)Are the only 2️⃣ players to score a 💯 in both league and playoffs matches of a same IPL season 🔥#WhistlePodu #HallaBol #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/xjqeHTkdSi

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

GT vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Edited by Aditya Singh