IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch history, stats

Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the IPL 2022 final on Sunday, May 29. Inaugural season's champions Rajasthan Royals will face off against the home team Gujarat Titans in the summit clash of the IPL season.

Both franchises performed consistently during the league stage. GT and RR bagged the top two positions in the points table, with GT emerging victorious in Qualifier 1.

Gujarat will be keen to replicate that result tonight on their home turf, whereas RR will look forward to avenging that loss. Before the big match gets underway, here are some key stats you need to know from previous matches played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium IPL stats

IPL matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 179/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2021

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 158

Highest individual score: 106* - Jos Buttler (RR) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Best bowling figures - 3/19 - Harpreet Brar (PBKS) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2021

Narendra Modi Stadium last match

In the last game at this venue, the Rajasthan Royals beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. RR won the toss and elected to field first. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy picked up three wickets each to restrict RCB to 157/8 in their 20 overs.

Jos Buttler then scored a swashbuckling century to guide RR home in the 19th over. A total of 11 wickets fell in the match, with fast bowlers accounting for nine of them. 17 sixes were smashed across the two innings.

