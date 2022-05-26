IPL 2022 Playoffs, RR vs RCB: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch history, stats

Narendra Modi Stadium will host its first match of IPL 2022 on Friday (May 27) as the Rajasthan Royals gear up to lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is the Qualifier 2 match of the playoffs, meaning the winner will advance to the final, while the loser will return home.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have the momentum on their side, having defeated the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in their last two matches. The Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, suffered a seven-wicket defeat against the Titans in their previous outing in Qualifier 1.

Ahead of the big game between the two 'royal' franchises of the IPL, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium IPL stats

IPL matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 179/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2021

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 159

Highest individual score: 99* - Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2021

Best bowling figures - 3/19 - Harpreet Brar (PBKS) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2021

Narendra Modi Stadium last T20 match

In the previous IPL match hosted by Ahmedabad, the Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets. DC won the toss and elected to field first. Mayank Agarwal scored 99 runs on his captaincy debut and helped PBKS post a 166-run total on the board.

Chasing 167 runs to win, DC won the game in 17.4 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with an unbeaten 69-run knock.

A total of nine wickets fell in the game, with spinners accounting for two of them. The batters smashed 15 sixes across the two innings.

