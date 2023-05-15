GT vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will commence the last week of the IPL 2023 league stage when they face off in Match 62 of the ongoing tournament. The upcoming game will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

The only team with 16 points so far, GT are leading the points table and a win over Hyderabad will confirm their spot in Qualifier 1. Hyderabad, meanwhile, are still mathematically alive in the competition. With eight points after 11 games, they are placed ninth in the standings.

Before Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in IPL 2023, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad [IPLT20]

The head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently tied at 1-1. The two teams went up against each other twice last season and won a game each.

They are scheduled to play just one game this season, however.

Here's a summary of the head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1

Matches with No Results - 0

Matches Tied - 0

GT vs MI head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host tonight's game between Gujarat and Hyderabad. This will be the first IPL game between the two franchises at this stadium.

Previously, both the encounters between GT and SRH took place in Mumbai. While Dr. DY Patil Stadium hosted the first-ever game between the two, the iconic Wankhede Stadium played host to their second game.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches with No Results - 0

Last 2 GT vs SRH IPL Matches

Umran Malik took a fifer vs GT [IPLT20]

As mentioned above, both GT and SRH have defeated each other once.

In their first game, Kane Williamson's 57-run knock helped SRH chase down 163 runs at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium.

Their last game, however, proved to be a thrilling one when Hyderabad lost despite Umran Malik's five-wicket haul. Rashid Khan struck two sixes off the last two balls to help GT win the fixture by five wickets.

Here's the summary of the only two games between Gujarat and Hyderabad:

SRH (168/2) beat GT (162/7) by 8 wickets on 11 April 2022.

GT (199/5) beat SRH (195/6) by 5 wickets on 27 April 2022.

